File photograph of Cruz Azul's Elias Hernandez celebrating a goal against Monterrey following a 12th-round Liga MX match in Mexico City, Mexico, Sept 6, 2018. EPA-EFE File/Jorge Nuñez

Queretaro beat Liga MX leader Cruz Azul 2-0 this weekend, putting them at risk of losing the top position in the standings.

With goals by Brazil's Camilo Sanvezzo and Mexico's Marcel Ruiz in the 88th and 89th minutes respectively, Saturday's match saw Queretaro climb to seventh place in the standings.