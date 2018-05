A handout photo made available by the Presidential office shows Iranian President Hassan Rouhani (2-R) receiving Iran's national team away jersey from Iran's Portuguese head coach Carlos Queiroz (L), in the presence of Iranian Football Federation President Mehdi Taj (R) and Iran's Minister of Sport and Youth Masoud Soltanifar (2-L) during a ceremony to bid farewell for the Iranian national team in Tehran, Iran, May 20, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/PRESIDENTIAL OFFICE HANDOUT

Irans head coach Carlos Queiroz reacts during a FIFA friendly soccer match between Iran and Uzbekistan at the Azadi Stadium in Tehran, Iran, May 19, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/ABEDIN TAHERKENAREH

Iran's national soccer team head coach has omitted several veteran players from his provisional 24-man squad for the upcoming 2018 World Cup in Russia.

Carlos Queiroz announced the cut of 11 players, after announcing an initial 25-man group on May 14, following the team's 1-0 friendly win at home against Uzbekistan on Saturday.