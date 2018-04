Toluca coach Hernan Cristante gives instructions to his players during the match against America at Azteca Stadium in Mexico City, Mexico, on March 17, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/Jose Mendez

Colombian Luis Enrique Quiñones scored two goals to help the Toluca Diablos beat the BUAP Lobos 2-1 and take first place in the Mexican league's 2018 Clausura tournament.

Quiñones scored in the 10th and 52nd minutes of Saturday's match, while his countryman, Julian Quiñones put the Lobos on the scoreboard in the 81st minute.