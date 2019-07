Spain's Mikel Landa of Movistar team in action during the 6th stage of the 106th edition of the Tour de France cycling race over 160.5km between Mulhouse and La Planche des Belles Filles, France, July 11, 2019. EPA-EFE/GUILLAUME HORCAJUELO

Colombia's Nairo Quintana of Movistar team waits for the start of the 4th stage of the 106th edition of the Tour de France cycling race over 213,5km between Reims and Nancy, France, July 9, 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/GUILLAUME HORCAJUELO

Colombian cyclist Nairo Quintana expressed his confidence Tuesday ahead of stage 11 of the Tour de France, admitting he was wary of Geraint Thomas and Egan Bernal.

"I would say we are almost lucky to reach this far in the Tour having lost arguably (by) the smallest margin in the last few years against our biggest rivals," the 29-year-old said.