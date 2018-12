Colombian cyclist Nairo Quintana (C) attends the presentation of Movistar cycling team for 2019 season in Madrid, Spain, Dec. 18, 2018. EPA-EFE/FERNANDO VILLAR

Movistar's Colombian cyclist Nairo Quintana on Tuesday said he would fight to win the upcoming 2019 Tour de France.

The 28-year-old Colombian finished 10th at this year's race, 14 minutes and 18 seconds behind the winner, Team Sky Geraint Thomas of the United Kingdom.