Colombian cyclist Nairo Quintana wearing the jersey of the Colombian national soccer team, participates in a press conference in Bogota, Colombia, 31 May 2018. Quintana, of the Movistar team, said that he feels in good condition and that he intends to beat the British Christopher Froome (Sky) in the Tour de France which runs 07 to 29 July. EPA-EFE/Mauricio Duenas Castaneda

Colombian cyclist Nairo Quintana laughs during a press conference in Bogota, Colombia, 31 May 2018. Quintana, of the Movistar team, said that he feels in good condition and that he intends to beat the British Christopher Froome (Sky) in the Tour de France which runs 07 to 29 July. EPA-EFE/Mauricio Duenas Castaneda

Colombian cyclist Nairo Quintana speaks during a press conference in Bogota, Colombia, 31 May 2018. Quintana, of the Movistar team, said that he feels in good condition and that he intends to beat the British Christopher Froome (Sky) in the Tour de France which runs 07 to 29 July. EPA-EFE/Mauricio Duenas Castaneda

Colombian cyclist Nairo Quintana of the Movistar team said Thursday that he is in good shape and that he aims to beat British Christopher Froome of Team Sky in the upcoming Tour de France.

"I feel I'm in good shape and that's how I'm going to beat Froome, because we've changed our plans, and with the great team we have, we hope it's possible," Quintana said at a press conference in Bogota.