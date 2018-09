Milwaukee Brewers center fielder Lorenzo Cain (R) beats the throw to first base and Chicago Cubs first baseman Anthony Rizzo (L) as he singles in the ninth inning of their MLB game at Miller Park in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA, Sep. 5, 2018. EPA-EFE/TANNEN MAURY

Chicago Cubs second baseman Daniel Murphy hits a solo home run against Milwaukee Brewers in the fourth inning of their MLB game at Miller Park in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA, Sep. 5, 2018. EPA-EFE/TANNEN MAURY

Chicago Cubs starting pitcher Jose Quintana of Colombia throws against the Milwaukee Brewers in the first inning of their MLB game at Miller Park in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA, Sep. 5, 2018. EPA-EFE/TANNEN MAURY

Chicago Cubs opener Jose Quintana won the pitchers duel against host Milwaukee Brewers' Jhoulys Chacin to lead his team to a 6-4 win at Miller Park on Wednesday.

Quintana worked 6 2/3 innings and allowed five hits, two runs and two free passes while striking out five batters.