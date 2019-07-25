Colombian cyclist Nairo Quintana won stage 18 of the 2019 Tour de France on Thursday.
It was Quintana's third stage win in France since his first appearance at the Grand Tour in 2013.
The pack of riders in action during the 18th stage of the 106th edition of the Tour de France cycling race over 208 km between Embrun and Valloire, France, July 25, 2019. EPA-EFE/GUILLAUME HORCAJUELO
Colombia's Nairo Quintana of Movistar team celebrates winning the 18th stage of the 106th edition of the Tour de France cycling race over 208 km between Embrun and Valloire, France, July 25, 2019. EPA-EFE/YOAN VALAT
Colombia's Nairo Quintana of Movistar team celebrates winning the 18th stage of the 106th edition of the Tour de France cycling race over 208 km between Embrun and Valloire, France, July 25, 2019. EPA-EFE/YOAN VALAT
Colombia's Nairo Quintana of Movistar team in action during the 18th stage of the 106th edition of the Tour de France cycling race over 208 km between Embrun and Valloire, France, July 25, 2019. EPA-EFE/GUILLAUME HORCAJUELO
Colombia's Egan Bernal of team Ineos crosses the finish line of the 18th stage of the 106th edition of the Tour de France cycling race over 208 km between Embrun and Valloire, France, July 25, 2019. EPA-EFE/YOAN VALAT
Colombia's Egan Bernal (C) of team Ineos in action during the 18th stage of the 106th edition of the Tour de France cycling race over 208 km between Embrun and Valloire, France, July 25, 2019. EPA-EFE/GUILLAUME HORCAJUELO
Britain's Adam Yates (R) of Mitchelton Scott team leads a breakaway group during the 18th stage of the 106th edition of the Tour de France cycling race over 208 km between Embrun and Valloire, France, July 25, 2019. EPA-EFE/GUILLAUME HORCAJUELO
New Zealand's George Bennett (C) of team Jumbo Visma gets medical assistance after falling during the 18th stage of the 106th edition of the Tour de France cycling race over 208 km between Embrun and Valloire, France, July 25, 2019. EPA-EFE/GUILLAUME HORCAJUELO
The pack rides by the Casse Deserte during the 18th stage of the 106th edition of the Tour de France cycling race over 208 km between Embrun and Valloire, France, July 25, 2019. EPA-EFE/GUILLAUME HORCAJUELO
