The pack of riders in action during the 18th stage of the 106th edition of the Tour de France cycling race over 208 km between Embrun and Valloire, France, July 25, 2019. EPA-EFE/GUILLAUME HORCAJUELO

Colombia's Nairo Quintana of Movistar team celebrates winning the 18th stage of the 106th edition of the Tour de France cycling race over 208 km between Embrun and Valloire, France, July 25, 2019. EPA-EFE/YOAN VALAT

Colombia's Nairo Quintana of Movistar team celebrates winning the 18th stage of the 106th edition of the Tour de France cycling race over 208 km between Embrun and Valloire, France, July 25, 2019. EPA-EFE/YOAN VALAT

Colombia's Nairo Quintana of Movistar team in action during the 18th stage of the 106th edition of the Tour de France cycling race over 208 km between Embrun and Valloire, France, July 25, 2019. EPA-EFE/GUILLAUME HORCAJUELO

Colombia's Egan Bernal of team Ineos crosses the finish line of the 18th stage of the 106th edition of the Tour de France cycling race over 208 km between Embrun and Valloire, France, July 25, 2019. EPA-EFE/YOAN VALAT

Colombia's Egan Bernal (C) of team Ineos in action during the 18th stage of the 106th edition of the Tour de France cycling race over 208 km between Embrun and Valloire, France, July 25, 2019. EPA-EFE/GUILLAUME HORCAJUELO

Britain's Adam Yates (R) of Mitchelton Scott team leads a breakaway group during the 18th stage of the 106th edition of the Tour de France cycling race over 208 km between Embrun and Valloire, France, July 25, 2019. EPA-EFE/GUILLAUME HORCAJUELO

New Zealand's George Bennett (C) of team Jumbo Visma gets medical assistance after falling during the 18th stage of the 106th edition of the Tour de France cycling race over 208 km between Embrun and Valloire, France, July 25, 2019. EPA-EFE/GUILLAUME HORCAJUELO