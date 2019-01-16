The Dakar Rally on Tuesday entered its final stretch with the eighth of this year's 10 stages and with Chile's Pablo Quintanilla with his first race title within reach in motorcycles, while Qatar's Nasser Al-Attiyah is sitting pretty and approaching his third triumph in automobiles.
Quintanilla (Husqvarna) will now have to go up against Australia's Toby Price (KTM), the 2016 champion who on Tuesday moved into first place in the general rankings thanks to the fact that US rider Ricky Brabec (Honda) had to abandon the contest after his bike broke down when he was leading the race.