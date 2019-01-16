Qatar's Nasser Al-Attiyah arrives at the timing checkpoint during the eight stage of the Rally Dakar 2019, between San Juan de Marcona and Pisco, in Peru, 15 January 2019. EFE-EPA/ Ernesto Arias

Spanish driver Nani Roma in his Mini during the eighth stage of the 2019 Dakar Rally, between San Juan de Marcona and Pisco, Peru, 15 January 2019. EFE-EPA/Sebastian Castaneda

The Dakar Rally on Tuesday entered its final stretch with the eighth of this year's 10 stages and with Chile's Pablo Quintanilla with his first race title within reach in motorcycles, while Qatar's Nasser Al-Attiyah is sitting pretty and approaching his third triumph in automobiles.

Quintanilla (Husqvarna) will now have to go up against Australia's Toby Price (KTM), the 2016 champion who on Tuesday moved into first place in the general rankings thanks to the fact that US rider Ricky Brabec (Honda) had to abandon the contest after his bike broke down when he was leading the race.