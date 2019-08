Sergey Bakulin of Russia competes in the men 50km Walkrace in downtown Daegu during the 13th IAAF World Championships in Daegu, Republic of Ko?rea, September 3, 2011. EPA-EFE FILE/Emilio Naranjo

Russian race walker Sergey Bakulin has been handed an eight-year ban by the International Association of Athletics Federations for violating anti-doping rules.

The 32-year-old athlete will also be stripped of the results he has achieved since May 20, 2018.