Spanish driver Laia Sanz (c) with KTM chats with a team member in Arequipa, Peru, on Jan. 12, 2019, a rest day for the 2019 Dakar Rally through the Peruvian coastal desert. EFE-EPA/Ernesto Arias

General view of the clothing and luggage of several motorcyclists in Arequipa, Peru, on Jan. 12, 2019, a rest day for the 2019 Dakar Rally through the Peruvian coastal desert. EFE-EPA/Ernesto Arias

Qatari driver Nasser Al-Attiyah (R), with Toyota, poses for a photo with a fan in Arequipa, Peru, on Jan. 12, 2019, a rest day for the 2019 Dakar Rally through the Peruvian coastal desert. EFE-EPA/Ernesto Arias

South African driver Giniel De Villiers in Arequipa, Peru, on Jan. 12, 2019, a rest day for the 2019 Dakar Rally through the Peruvian coastal desert. EFE-EPA/Ernesto Arias

The racers in the 2019 Dakar Rally, being run this year exclusively in Peru, on Sunday will go into the sixth and longest leg of the race: a total of 838 kilometers (520 miles), 330 km of which will be timed for cars and 336 km for motorcycles.

The stage stretches from Arequipa and San Juan de Marcona, with a 440-km portion coming prior to the zone where the main competition is anticipated, that through the feared Tanaka dunes.