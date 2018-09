Racing team members Aug. 29,2018, at a Copa Libertadores match between River Plate and Racing at the Antonio Vespucio Liberti stadium, in Buenos Aires (Argentina). EPA-EFE/David Fernández

Racing Club took over first place in the Superliga Argentina with a 1-0 win over Union at the close of the sixth round of tournament play.

Racing has 16 points following Monday's victory, edging Atletico Tucuman, which held first place, with 14 points, after defeating San Martin de San Juan 3-1 a day earlier.