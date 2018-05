Alejandro Donatti (L) of Racing Club vies for the ball with Nicolas Guerra (R) of Universidad de Chile during the Copa Libertadores soccer match between Racing Club of Argentina and Universidad de Chile of Chile at the Presidente Peron Stadium in Buenos Aires, Argentina, 03 May 2018. EPA-EFE/DAVID FERNANDEZ

Lisandro Lopez (R) of Racing Club vies for the ball with Alejandro Contreras (L) of Universidad de Chile during the Copa Libertadores soccer match between Racing Club of Argentina and Universidad de Chile of Chile at the Presidente Peron Stadium in Buenos Aires, Argentina, 03 May 2018. EPA-EFE/DAVID FERNANDEZ

Ricardo Centurion (L) of Racing Club vies for the ball with Gustavo Lorenzetti (R) of Universidad de Chile during the Copa Libertadores soccer match between Racing Club of Argentina and Universidad de Chile of Chile at the Presidente Peron Stadium in Buenos Aires, Argentina, 03 May 2018. EPA-EFE/DAVID FERNANDEZ

Renzo Saravia (L) of Racing Club vies for the ball with Gustavo Lorenzetti (R) of Universidad de Chile during the Copa Libertadores soccer match between Racing Club of Argentina and Universidad de Chile of Chile at the Presidente Peron Stadium in Buenos Aires, Argentina, 03 May 2018. EPA-EFE/DAVID FERNANDEZ

Matias Zaracho (R) of Racing Club vies for the ball with David Pizarro (L) of Universidad de Chile during the Copa Libertadores soccer match between Racing Club of Argentina and Universidad de Chile of Chile at the Presidente Peron Stadium in Buenos Aires, Argentina, 03 May 2018. EPA-EFE/DAVID FERNANDEZ

Racing Club of Argentina on Thursday won their way to the round of 16 of the Copa Libertadores after defeating Chilean Universidad de Chile 1-0 in the fifth and penultimate round of Group E, cementing their lead with 11 points.

Sitting in second place with 8 points are the Brazilian Cruzeiro, which also has a substantially higher goal difference than Universidad, who are third.