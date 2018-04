Racing's Matias Zaracho celebrates after scoring a goal during a match of the E group of the Copa Libertadores between Racing of Argentina and Vasco da Gama of Brazil, at the Presidente Peron stadium in Buenos Aires, Argentina, 19 April 2018. EPA-EFE/David Fernandez

Racing's goalkeeper Juan Musso (C) vies for the ball with Wellington (R) of Vasco da Gama during a match of the E group of the Copa Libertadores between Racing of Argentina and Vasco da Gama of Brazil, at the Presidente Peron stadium in Buenos Aires, Argentina, 19 April 2018. EPA-EFE/David Fernandez

Racing's Leonardo Sigali (L) of Racing vies for the ball with Andres Rios (R) of Vasco da Gama, during a match of the E group of the Copa Libertadores between Racing of Argentina and Vasco da Gama of Brazil, at the Presidente Peron stadium in Buenos Aires, Argentina, 19 April 2018. EPA-EFE/David Fernandez

Racing's Ricardo Centurion (top) of Racing vies for the ball with Desabato (down) of Vasco da Gama, during a match of the E group of the Copa Libertadores between Racing of Argentina and Vasco da Gama of Brazil, at the Presidente Peron stadium in Buenos Aires, Argentina, 19 April 2018. EPA-EFE/David Fernandez