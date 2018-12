Brazilian Barbara Coelho (L) and Argentinian Pablo Giralt host the draw for the Libertadores and Sudamericana Cups in 2019 at the Conmebol Convention Center in Luque, Paraguay, Asuncion, 17 December 2018. EPA-EFE/Andres Cristaldo

Copa Sudamericana winners Atletico Paranaense and the defending champions of Argentina, Boca Juniors; Bolivia, Wilstermann; and Colombia, Deportes Tolima, look to be the "group of death" of the 2019 Copa Libertadores soccer tournament. Paraguay, Asuncion. EPA-EFE/Andres Cristaldo

The secretary of competition of the South American Football Confederation (CONMEBOL), Fred Nantes (C); Paraguayan players Roque Santa Cruz (2-L) from Club Olimpia and Santiago Salcedo (L) from Deportivo Capiata; and the Colombian fowrdars Miguel Borja (2-R) and Wilson Morelo (R) participate in the draw for the the Libertadores and Sudamericana Cups in 2019 at the Conmebol Convention Center in Luque, Paraguay, Asunción. Dec. 17, 2018. EPA-EFE/Andres Cristaldo

The two-leg elimination tie between Argentine Superliga leaders Racing Club and Brazil's Corinthians was the marquee matchup to emerge from the draw for the Copa Sudamericana 2019, held at South American Soccer Confederation headquarters in the Asuncion suburb of Luque.

The first phase of South America's second-tier club tourney will also feature new chapters of other regional rivalries such as Defensa y Justicia (Argentina) vs. Botafogo (Brazil) and River Plate (Uruguay) vs. Santos (Brazil).