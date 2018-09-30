Racing Club's Neri Cardozo (L) fights for the ball with River Plate's Juan Quintero (R) during the Copa Libertadores match played on Aug. 29, 2018, at Antonio Vespucio Liberti Stadium in Buenos Aires, Argentina. EPA-EFE FILE/David Fernandez

Racing Club beat Argentinos Juniors 2-0, tightening its hold on the top spot in the Superliga Argentina.

Jonathan Cristaldo and Lisandro Lopez, on a penalty kick, scored the goals on Saturday for Racing Club.