Racing Club on Aug. 29, 2018, at a match for the Copa Libertadores between River Plate and Racing Club, at the Antonio Vespucio Liberti stadium, in Buenos Aires (Argentina). EPA-EFE FILE/David Fernández

Racing Club defeated San Lorenzo 2-1 over the weekend in the 10th round of Superliga Argentina play, taking sole possession of first place.

With Godoy Cruz's 3-0 win over Union and Atletico Tucuman's 4-2 victory against Independiente, Atletico is now in second place in the standings.