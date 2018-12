The team Racing club on the field Aug.29, 2018, in a match from the Copa Libertadores between River Plate and Racing Club, at the Antonio Vespucio Liberti stadium in Buenos Aires, Argentina. EPA- EFE FILE/David Fernández

Racing Club beat Talleres 3-1, cementing its hold on the top spot in the Superliga Argentina thanks to Atletico Tucuman's loss and Defensa y Justicia's tie.

Racing Club has 33 points, followed by Atletico Tucuman, with 28 points; and Defensa y Justicia, with 27 points.