Racing walking of the field Aug. 29, 2018, in the Copa Libertadores at a match between River Plate and Racing Club, at the Antonio Vespucio Liberti stadium, in Buenos Aires (Argentina). EPA-EFE/David Fernández

San Martin de Tucuman defeated Racing Club 2-1 over the weekend in the ninth week of Superliga Argentina action.

Racing Club had not lost a match in the tournament until Sunday, when it was unable to mount a comeback.