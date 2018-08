epa06939468 River Plate's Lucas Martinez (R) vies for the ball with Racing Avellaneda's Lisandro Lopez (L) during a Copa Libertadores round 16 first leg match between River Plate and Racing Avellaneda at the Presidente Peron stadium in Buenos Aires, Argentina, 09 August 2018. EPA-EFE/DAVID FERNANDEZ

River Plate's Lucas Pratto (C) vies for the ball with Racing Avellaneda's Leonardo Sigali (L) during a Copa Libertadores round 16 first leg match between River Plate and Racing Avellaneda at the Presidente Peron stadium in Buenos Aires, Argentina, 09 August 2018. EPA-EFE/DAVID FERNANDEZ

River Plate's Exequiel Palacios (2-R) vies for the ball with Racing Avellaneda's Matias Zaracho (R) during a Copa Libertadores round 16 first leg match between River Plate and Racing Avellaneda at the Presidente Peron stadium in Buenos Aires, Argentina, 09 August 2018. EPA-EFE/DAVID FERNANDEZ

River Plate's Exequiel Palacios (L) vies for the ball with Racing Avellaneda's Matias Zaracho (R) during a Copa Libertadores round 16 first leg match between River Plate and Racing Avellaneda at the Presidente Peron stadium in Buenos Aires, Argentina, 09 August 2018. EPA-EFE/DAVID FERNANDEZ

Argentinian soccer clubs Racing Club and River Plate on Thursday finished their first match in the Copa Libertadores Round of 16 without a goal.

In the Juan Domingo Peron stadium, Racing Club, known among its fans as "the Academy", were dominating the game but failed to score.