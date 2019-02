Juventus FC's playmaker Paulo Dybala (L) jubilates with his teammate Cristiano Ronaldo after scoring a goal during the Italian Serie A soccer match against Frosinone at the Allianz stadium in Turin, Italy, Feb. 15, 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/ALESSANDRO DI MARCO

Juventus FC's Mario Mandzukic celebrates scoring a goal during the Italian Serie A soccer match against AS Roma at the Allianz Stadium in Turin, Italy, Dec. 22, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/DI MARCO

Serbian coach Radomir Antic prior to a friendly international soccer match between Serbia and South Korea at the Craven Cottage stadium in London, Britain, Nov. 18, 2009. EPA-EFE FILE/GERRY PENNY

Juventus FC's Cristiano Ronaldo (L) celebrates with his teammates Giorgio Chiellini (2-L), Alex Sandro (2-R), and Federico Bernardeschi (R) after scoring a goal during the Italian Serie A soccer match against SS Lazio in Rome, Italy, Jan. 27, 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/CLAUDIO PERI

Radomir Antic of Serbia, the former coach of Spain's top teams Atletico Madrid, Real Madrid and Barcelona, has told EFE in an exclusive interview that Cristiano Ronaldo was feeling relaxed after he joined Juventus last summer.

Ronaldo moved from Real Madrid after playing for the club for nine years.