Leylah Fernandez of Canada reacts after defeating Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus during their semifinals round match on the eleventh day of the US Open Tennis Championships at the USTA National Tennis Center in Flushing Meadows, New York, USA, 09 September 2021. EFE-EPA/JUSTIN LANE

Emma Raducanu of Great Britain reacts after defeating Maria Sakkari of Greece during their semifinals round match on the eleventh day of the US Open Tennis Championships at the USTA National Tennis Center in Flushing Meadows, New York, USA, 09 September 2021. EFE-EPA/JUSTIN LANE

Britain’s unseeded Emma Raducanu, 18, beat Greece’s Maria Sakkari 6-1, 6-4 Thursday and made it to her first US Open and Grand Slam final.

Her rival in the final will also be another teenager, 19-year-old Canadian Leylah Fernandez, who won 7-6 (3), 4-6, 6-4 against second-seed Belarusian Aryna Sabalenka.