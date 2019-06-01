Newcastle United Rafa Benitez greets supporters after losing the English Premier League soccer match between Newcastle United and Liverpool FC at the St James' Park in Newcastle, Britain, May 4, 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/NIGEL RODDIS

Rafa Benítez, who steered Liverpool to win the UEFA Champions League title back in 2005, told Efe in an interview that his former club is “somewhat of a favorite” for the final, although Tottenham Hotspur is “a solid team” and will be “a very difficult rival.”

Benítez, Newcastle United's head coach, emerged victorious in one of the most exciting Champions League finals in the recent memory when his team rallied from a 3-0 deficit against Milano to draw level at 3-3 and then won on a penalty shootout, something Liverpool fans remember and cheer him for when meeting him in Madrid.