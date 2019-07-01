Newcastle United Rafa Benitez greets supporters after losing the English Premier League soccer match between Newcastle United and Liverpool FC at St James' Park in Newcastle, Britain, May 4, 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/NIGEL RODDIS

Spanish coach Rafael Benitez on Monday bid farewell to Newcastle fans in a letter after he announced he would part ways with the Premier League side last week.

Benitez’ contract expired on June 30 after two and half seasons at the helm of the club.