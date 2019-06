Newcastle coach Rafa Benitez reacts during the English Premier league game between Arsenal and Newcastle United at the Emirates stadium in London, Britain, Dec. 16, 2017. EPA-EFE FILE/FACUNDO ARRIZABALAGA

Newcastle has parted ways with Spanish coach Rafael Benitez, the Premier League side announced on Monday.

“We have worked hard to extend Rafa’s contract over a significant period of time, however it has not been - and will not be - possible to reach an agreement with Rafa and his representatives,” Newcastle said in a statement.