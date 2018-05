Rafael Marquez, widely regarded as the greatest Mexican soccer player of the past two decades, has brought an end to his club career but remains confident that the national team coach will select him for this summer's World Cup in Russia. EPA-EFE/File

Rafael Marquez, widely regarded as the greatest Mexican soccer player of the past two decades, has brought an end to his club career but remains confident that the national team coach will select him for this summer's World Cup in Russia.

"I'm not saying 'goodbye' but 'see you soon,'" the 39-year said on social media Friday after his final practice with Mexican-league squad Atlas, the team with which he began and ended his 22-year club career.