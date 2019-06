Rafael Nadal of Spain reacts after winning the men'Äôs final match against Dominic Thiem of Austria during the French Open tennis tournament at Roland Garros in Paris, France, June 9, 2019. EPA-EFE/SRDJAN SUKI

Spanish star Rafael Nadal’s record-extending 12th French Open title has put him on top of the Race to London, an annual ranking that qualifies the top-eight to the ATP finals.

After taking part in nine tournaments this year, Nadal collected 5,505 points in the ATP Race to London, 780 points more than Djokovic who was eliminated by Austria’s Dominic Thiem after a five-set semifinal match in Paris.