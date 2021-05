Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee (C) and Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan (L) holds the Indian Premier League champions trophy during a felicitation of Kolkata Knight Riders team at Eden Gardens in Calcutta, India, 29 May 2012. EFE-EPA/FILE/PIYAL ADHIKARY

Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli leaves the field after his dismissal by Australian bowler Pat Cummins for four runs during day three of the first Test Match between Australia and India at Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, Australia, 19 December 2020. EPA-EFE/FILE/DAVE HUNT EDITORIAL USE ONLY, FOR NEWS REPORTING ONLY, AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

The sudden decision to suspend the Indian Premier League earlier this week after some players tested positive for Covid-19 despite a strict bubble arrangement is set to cause enormous losses to the cricket tournament for which just the annual television rights are sold for around $500 million.

Cricket dominates around 90 percent of all sports revenue in India, with IPL being the largest revenue generator, well-known sports analyst and commentator Joy Bhattacharya told EFE. EFE