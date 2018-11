Manchester City's Raheem Sterling celebrates scoring during the English premier league soccer match between Manchester City and Watford at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, Britain, Jan. 2, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/Nigel Roddis EDITORIAL USE ONLY

Manchester City forward Raheem Sterling has signed a three-year contract extension that will keep him at the Etihad until 2023, the club announced on Friday night.

Sterling, who has scored seven goals in 14 appearances this season, said he was at the best club to continue improving as a footballer.