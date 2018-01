Spanish golfer Jon Rahm in action during the second day of the Farmers Insurance Open, a PGA Tour event, at the Torrey Pines Golf Course in San Diego, USA, 26 January 2018. EPA-EFE/David Maung

Spain's Jon Rahm continued his red-hot play here Friday at the Farmers Insurance Open, firing a 66 to move to 10-under after two rounds on the Torrey Pines Golf Course.

That leaves him just one shot back of the tournament's leader, Ryan Palmer of the United States.