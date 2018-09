Australian Formula One driver Daniel Ricciardo of Aston Martin Red Bull Racing in action during the second practice session at the Marina Bay Street Circuit in Singapore, Sept. 14, 2018. EPA-EFE/FRANCK ROBICHON

Finnish Formula One driver Valtteri Bottas of Mercedes AMG GP drives through the pitlane during the second practice session of the Singapore Formula One Grand Prix at the Marina Bay Street Circuit in Singapore, Sept. 14, 2018. EPA-EFE/DIEGO AZUBEL

Finnish Formula One driver Kimi Raikkonen of Scuderia Ferrari in action during the second practise session of the Singapore Formula One Grand Prix in Singapore, Sept. 14, 2018. EPA-EFE/WALLACE WOON

Finland's Kimi Raikkonen (Ferrari) on Friday set the pace in the second free practice for the Formula One Singapore Grand Prix.

Raikkonen, set to leave the Italian team at the end of the year, posted a time of one minute, 38.699 seconds, just 0.011s ahead of world defending champion, Briton Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes).