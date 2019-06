Finnish Formula One driver Kimi Raikkonen of Alfa Romeo Racing team talks to media in the paddock of French Formula One Grand Prix at Paul Ricard circuit in Le Castellet, France, June 20, 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/VALDRIN XHEMAJ

Alfa Romeo's Formula one driver, Kimi Raikkonen, told Efe Thursday that he is not sure what is his expectations are for the Austria Grand Prix race, where he came second last year.

The 39-year-old Finn, who was Ferrari's last world champion (2007), is the record holder for the fastest lap at the Red Bull Ring circuit in the Austrian city of Spielberg, with a time of one minute and 06.957 seconds, which he achieved in 2018.