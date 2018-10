Photograph showing Finnish Formula 1 driver Kimi Raikkonen (Ferrari) after winning the United States Formula 1 Grand Prix in Austin, Texas, Oct 21, 2018. EFE-EPA/Larry W. Smith

Photograph showing Finnish Formula 1 driver Kimi Raikkonen (Ferrari) as he comes down the straight away in front of Britain's Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes) during the United States Formula 1 Grand Prix in Austin, Texas, Oct 21, 2018. EFE-EPA/Larry W. Smith

Photograph showing Finnish Formula 1 driver Kimi Raikkonen (Ferrari) next to Dutch runner-up Max Verstappen (Red Bull) and third-place British driver Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes) after the United States Formula 1 Grand Prix in Austin, Texas, Oct 21, 2018. EFE-EPA/Larry W. Smith

Finland's Kimi Raikkonen (Ferrari) won Sunday's Formula 1 Grand Prix in the United States, surpassing Dutch driver Max Verstappen (Red Bull) and dethroning Great Britain's Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes), who fell to the third spot.

To secure his fifth Grand Prix victory, Hamilton needed to beat runner-up Sebastian Vettel (Ferrari) by eight points, but ended up defeating the German by only three.