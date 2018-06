Photograph showing Brazilian soccer fans during a live stream of the 2018 World Cup opening in Sao Paulo, Brazil, Jun 14, 2018. EPA-EFE/Marcelo Chello

Photograph showing Brazilian soccer fans during a live stream of the 2018 World Cup opening in Sao Paulo, Brazil, Jun 14, 2018. EPA-EFE/Marcelo Chello

Showers in Rio de Janeiro and an unseasonable cold wave in Sao Paulo dampened celebrations on Thursday as fans in the country's two largest cities watched live streams of the opening of the 2018 World Cup in Russia on giant outdoor screens.

"The World Cup has started," yelled a woman clad in a Brazilian flag amid the downpour at Rio's central Maua Plaza during the live broadcast from Moscow.