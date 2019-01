Play is suspended due to bad light on day four of the Fourth Test match between Australia and India at the SCG in Sydney, Australia, Jan. 6, 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/DAVID NEILSON EDITORIAL USE ONLY, NO USE IN BOOKS, NEWS REPORTING PURPOSES ONLY AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Virat Kohli of India congratulates Kuldeep Yadav of India after he takes a five wicket bag on day four of the Fourth Test match between Australia and India at the SCG in Sydney, Australia, Jan. 6, 2019. EPA-EFE/DAVID NEILSON EDITORIAL USE ONLY, NO USE IN BOOKS, NEWS REPORTING PURPOSES ONLY AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Peter Hanscomb of Australia is bowled by Jasprit Bumrah of India on day four of the Fourth Test match between Australia and India at the SCG in Sydney, Australia, Jan. 6, 2019. EPA-EFE/DAN HIMBRECHTS EDITORIAL USE ONLY, NO USE IN BOOKS, NEWS REPORTING PURPOSES ONLY AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Usman Khawaja and Marcus Harris of Australia leave the field as the tea break is called early due to bad light, on day four of the Fourth Test match between Australia and India at the SCG in Sydney, Australia, Jan. 6, 2019. EPA-EFE/DAN HIMBRECHTS EDITORIAL USE ONLY, NO USE IN BOOKS, NEWS REPORTING PURPOSES ONLY AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Rain played spoilsport on Sunday as only one session was possible on the fourth day of the fourth and final test match between Australia and India in Sydney, providing the home team with hopes of a draw for the first time in the match.

The cricket match started after lunch, after the entire morning session was washed away.