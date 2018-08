A ball person attempts to dry the court after play was suspended in the Stan Wawrinka of Switzerland and Marton Fuscovics of Hungary match in the Western & Southern Open (Cincinnati Masters) tennis tournament at the Lindner Family Tennis Center in Mason, Ohio, USA, Aug. 16, 2018. EPA-EFE/TANNEN MAURY

Stan Wawrinka of Switzerland (R) and Marton Fuscovics of Hungary (L) leave the court as rain forces a suspension in their match in the Western & Southern Open (Cincinnati Masters) tennis tournament at the Lindner Family Tennis Center in Mason, Ohio, USA, Aug. 16, 2018. EPA-EFE/TANNEN MAURY

Rain on Thursday forced the suspension of play of three third-round tennis matches at the 2018 Cincinnati Masters.

Although play had resumed for half an hour after the first suspension, the tournament organizers announced on Twitter that play had been postponed to Friday as the weather had worsened.