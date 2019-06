Empty stands at Roland Garros as no matches are played due to rain during the French Open tennis tournament in Paris, France, June 5, 2019. EPA-EFE/YOAN VALAT

Spectators walk around at Roland Garros as no matches are played due to rain during the French Open tennis tournament in Paris, France, June 5, 2019. EPA-EFE/YOAN VALAT

Spectators walk around at Roland Garros as all quarter finals are cancelled due to rain during the French Open tennis tournament in Paris, France, June 5, 2019. EPA-EFE/CAROLINE BLUMBERG

Covered Court Philippe Chatrier as all quarter finals are cancelled due to rain during the French Open tennis tournament in Paris, France, June 5, 2019. EPA-EFE/CAROLINE BLUMBERG

No matches are played due to rain during the French Open tennis tournament in Paris, France, June 5, 2019. EPA-EFE/YOAN VALAT

Rain has suspended play in the second week of the 2019 French Open on Wednesday for the fourth time in a century.

“Rain has forced the cancellation of Wednesday's play, fans can get their tickets refunded and attend for free tomorrow,” a statement published on the Roland Garros website read.