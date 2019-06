Empty stands at Roland Garros as no matches are played due to rain during the French Open tennis tournament in Paris, France, June 5, 2019. EPA-EFE/YOAN VALAT

Spectators walk around at Roland Garros as no matches are played due to rain during the French Open tennis tournament in Paris, France, June 5, 2019. EPA-EFE/YOAN VALAT

Spectators walk around at Roland Garros as all quarter finals are cancelled due to rain during the French Open tennis tournament in Paris, France, June 5, 2019. EPA-EFE/CAROLINE BLUMBERG

Covered Court Philippe Chatrier as all quarter finals are cancelled due to rain during the French Open tennis tournament in Paris, France, June 5, 2019. EPA-EFE/CAROLINE BLUMBERG

No matches are played due to rain during the French Open tennis tournament in Paris, France, June 5, 2019. EPA-EFE/YOAN VALAT

All 2019 French Open play was suspended on Wednesday because of rain, the organizers of the second Grand Slam announced.

“Rain has forced the cancellation of Wednesday's play, fans can get their tickets refunded and attend for free tomorrow,” a statement published on the Roland Garros website read.