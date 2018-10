Fabio di Giannantonio of Italy for Del Conca Gresini Moto3 on turn four during practice session two of the Australian Motorcycle Grand Prix 2018 on Phillip Island, Victoria, Australia, Oct. 27, 2018. EPA-EFE/DAVID CROSLING AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Jorge Martin of Spain for Del Conca Gresini Moto3 on turn four during practice session two of the Australian Motorcycle Grand Prix 2018 on Phillip Island, Victoria, Australia, Oct. 27, 2018. EPA-EFE/DAVID CROSLING AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

The rain that fell Saturday morning on the Phillip Island Circuit hosting the Australian Motorcycle Grand Prix validated the results of the first day as the Moto3 riders were first to take to the track for Free Practice 3.

Italy's Fabio di Giannantonio (Honda), who suffered a heavy fall Friday without any serious injury, was the fastest on the wet asphalt.