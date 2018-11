KL Rahul of India (R) fields during the second T20 International match between Australia and India at the MCG in Melbourne, Australia, Nov. 23, 2018. EPA-EFE/DANIEL POCKETT

Raised umbrellas are seen in the crowd during the second T20 International match between Australia and India at the MCG in Melbourne, Australia, Nov. 23, 2018. EPA-EFE/DANIEL POCKETT

The second of a three-match T20 cricket series between Australia and India was abandoned on Friday due to incessant rains, just after the hosts had completed batting for 19 overs with 132 on the scoreboard.

Indian captain Virat Kohli won his second consecutive toss and put the Australians in to bat on a gloomy evening at the MCG stadium.