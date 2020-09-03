Croatia midfiedler Ivan Rakitic on Thursday said his best years were yet to come as he was officially unveiled ahead of his second stint with Sevilla following his transfer from Barcelona.
Rakitic on Sevilla return: I have my best years ahead of me
Croatia midfiedler Ivan Rakitic during his presentation as new Seville player.EFE/Raúl Caro
Croatia midfiedler Ivan Rakitic during his presentation as new Seville player.EFE/Raúl Caro
Croatia midfiedler Ivan Rakitic on Thursday said his best years were yet to come as he was officially unveiled ahead of his second stint with Sevilla following his transfer from Barcelona.