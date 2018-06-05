Spain and Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos on Tuesday shrugged off accusations he dealt a concussive blow to Liverpool goalkeeper Loris Karius to tip the UEFA Champions League final in Real Madrid's favor.

Ramos has already come under fire from critics who say he purposely dislocated Liverpool star Mohamed Salah's shoulder to put him out early in the game, while doctors examining Karius in the United States on Monday said the German keeper showed signs of concussion likely incurred when his head came in to contact with the Spain center-back.