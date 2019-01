The Cruz Azul player Andres Renteria (L) vies for the ball with Gabriel Cortez (R) from Lobos BUAP Nov. 10, 2018 at the Azteca stadium in Mexico City. EPA-EFE FILE/José Méndez

Argentine Leonardo Ramos and Brazilian Yago Da Silva scored their first goals of the year over the weekend, giving the Lobos BUAP a 2-0 victory over Santos Laguna in the first round of play in the Mexican league's Clausura tournament.

Ramos scored in the 57th minute of Sunday's match and Da Silva added a goal in the 62nd minute, beating goalkeeper Jonathan Orozco.