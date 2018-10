Real Madrid's midfielder Toni Kroos (R) and defender Sergio Ramos in action during a training session at the team's Valdebebas sports city in Madrid, Spain, Oct. 05, 2018. EFE-EPA/FILE/Rodrigo Jimenez

Real Madrid's winger Gareth Bale (R) in action against Atletico Madrid's defender Filipe Luis (L) during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Real Madrid and Atletico in Madrid, Spain, Sept. 29, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/MARISCAL

Ramos, Bale return to Real Madrid squad for La Liga match vs Alaves

Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos and forward Gareth Bale were included in the squad for the upcoming La Liga game against Alaves on Saturday.

Ramos and Bale returned after recovering from muscle injuries that had caused both players to miss the UEFA Champions League group stage match against CSKA Moscow on Tuesday, when Real Madrid lost 0-1.