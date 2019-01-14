MÉXICO FÚTBOL TORNEO APERTURA:MEX100. Argentine player Leonardo Ramos, from Lobos BUAP, celebrates his score against Guadalajara on Sunday Oct. 21, 2018, during the match corresponding to the 13th day of the Mexican soccer tournament, held at the University Olympic Stadium, in the city of Puebla Mexico. EPA-EFE/Hilda Rios/FILE

Argentina's Leonardo Ramos confirmed his predatory instincts in the Mexican soccer division by leading Lobos BUAP to victory over Veracruz in the second week of the Clausura tournament with his team playing a perfect game.

Ramos, who a few months ago had seemed lost in the Ascenso division with the Tapachula Cafetaleros, overnight became the most efficient First Division scorer by sinking eight goals in nine matches during the last Apertura tournament and adding a couple more in a pair of appearances so far during the Clausura.