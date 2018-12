Portuguese coach Jose Mourinho leaves the Lowry Hotel after losing his job as manager of Manchester United FC, Manchester , United Kingdom, Dec. 18, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/PETER POWELL

Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos on Friday said he was surprised over rumors suggesting Jose Mourinho could be returning to the club, adding that Madrid had won everything since the Portuguese manager left five years ago.

Real Madrid's captain was commenting on rumors that link Mourinho to a return to the Santiago Bernabeu stadium — where he led the team between 2010 and 2013 — after being sacked by Manchester United over poor results.