Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Feb 21 (efe-epa) - Uruguayan tennis player Pablo Cuevas (63), Spaniard Albert Ramos (93), Serbian Laslo Djere (90) and Norwegian Casper Ruud (135) on Thursday advanced to the quarterfinals of the Rio de Janeiro Open, the only ATP 500 tournament in South America.

Cuevas, who already won the main Brazilian tournament in 2016, will face Ramos on Friday, while Djere and Ruud will play for another spot in the semi-finals.