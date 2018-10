The America player Diego Lainez (L) fights for the ball with Aldo Cruz (R), from Lobos BUAP, in a match against América on Sept. 2, 2018 at the Universidad olympic stadium, in Puebla (Mexico). EPA-EFE FILE/HildaáRíos

The Lobos BUAP got a brace from forward Leonardo Ramos over the weekend in their 3-1 victory against Morelia, a performance that turned heads and won more fans for the Argentine forward.

The 29-year-old Ramos has scored four goals in the Lobos' past three matches.