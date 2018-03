Real Madrid's forwards Portuguese Cristiano Ronaldo (L) and Welsh Gareth Bale (R) attend the team's training session at Valdebebas Sport City in Madrid, Spain, March 30, 2018. EPA-EFE/CHEMA MOYA

Real Madrid's French head coach, Zinedine Zidane (R, back), watches players during the team's training session at Valdebebas Sport City in Madrid, Spain, March 30, 2018. EPA-EFE/CHEMA MOYA

Real Madrid's Sergio Ramos and Isco Alarcon on Friday were absent from the final training session before a La Liga clash with Las Palmas, which they are due to miss due to injuries, coach Zinedine Zidane confirmed.

Ramos, who just turned 32, did not train with the rest of his teammates due to discomfort acquired during his international stint, while Isco returned with back pain.