Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos and Isco Alarcan on Saturday were included in the 19-player squad after recovering from injuries in time for the La Liga game against Levante.

French coach Zinedine Zidane called up Ramos and Isco after their absence from the previous round against Valencia, in which Real Madrid won 4-1, while Achraf Hakimi, Marcos Llorente and Borja Mayoral would be absent.